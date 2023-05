The World Video Game Hall of Fame has announced its 2023 inductees The inductees are: The Last of Us, a zombie apocalypse game that's now an HBO series. Barbie Fashion Designer, a rare attempt to market a game for girls — along with Wii Sports and Computer Space.

