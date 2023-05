Egyptians and others are upset a Black actress stars in Netflix's 'Queen Cleopatra' NPR's Michel Martin talks to Rebecca Futo Kennedy, associate professor at Denison University, about the flak surrounding the Netflix docudrama Queen Cleopatra, which depicts her as Black.

Television Egyptians and others are upset a Black actress stars in Netflix's 'Queen Cleopatra' Egyptians and others are upset a Black actress stars in Netflix's 'Queen Cleopatra' NPR's Michel Martin talks to Rebecca Futo Kennedy, associate professor at Denison University, about the flak surrounding the Netflix docudrama Queen Cleopatra, which depicts her as Black.