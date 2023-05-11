Remaking America: Crossing State Lines For Abortion Care

Enlarge this image toggle caption CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

Abortions are now illegal in 12 states, according to the Guttmacher Institute. That means many pregnant people now have to travel hundreds of miles to get an abortion.

When Roe v. Wade was still the law of the land, it took on average 30 minutes for an abortion patient to get to a clinic. Now it takes an hour and ten minutes, according to a 2022 study from the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Abortion patients now have to go to "safe haven" states like Kansas.

We hear from an Oklahoma woman got an abortion in Kansas and grassroots groups that arrange travel and pay for people's abortions.

What are the financial, logistical, and emotional costs of having to leave your home to get an abortion? Can clinics in "safe haven" states meet the increased demand for abortion care? What's the legal gray area grassroots groups occupy in a post-Roe America?

Professor at Harvard University Mary Ziegler and Director of Strategic Partnerships at the Midwest Access Coalition Alison Dreith join us for the conversation. Also with us is Co-founder and Director of Elevated Acess, "Mike", and Health Reporter at the Kansas News Service Rose Conlon.

This conversation is part of our Remaking America collaboration with six public radio stations around the country. The series explores Americans' trust in institutions and the health of our democracy. Remaking America is funded in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.