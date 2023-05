In 'L'Immensita,' a vibrant Penelope Cruz plays the mom of a trans boy in 1970s Italy Penelope Cruz is a vibrant, if troubled, mom in L'Immensita, Emanuele Crialese's largely autobiographical portrait of an Italian family in the 1970s.

Review Movie Reviews In 'L'Immensita,' a vibrant Penelope Cruz plays the mom of a trans boy in 1970s Italy In 'L'Immensita,' a vibrant Penelope Cruz plays the mom of a trans boy in 1970s Italy Listen · 3:48 3:48 Penelope Cruz is a vibrant, if troubled, mom in L'Immensita, Emanuele Crialese's largely autobiographical portrait of an Italian family in the 1970s. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor