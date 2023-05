Texas congressman on the end of Title 42 and the need for better border policies As the pandemic-era border policy Title 42 is set to end Thursday, NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-Texas, about the expected impact on border communities.

Politics Texas congressman on the end of Title 42 and the need for better border policies Texas congressman on the end of Title 42 and the need for better border policies Audio will be available later today. As the pandemic-era border policy Title 42 is set to end Thursday, NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-Texas, about the expected impact on border communities. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor