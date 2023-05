CNN was 'right to try' a townhall with Trump even if it failed, argues moderator NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Jon Ralston, CEO of The Nevada Independent, about why he strongly supported the CNN's town hall with Trump — and then changed his mind minutes into the broadcast.

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Jon Ralston, CEO of The Nevada Independent, about why he strongly supported the CNN's town hall with Trump — and then changed his mind minutes into the broadcast.