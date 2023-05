Bishop's gambit: Elementary school custodian Dave Bishop teaches kids chess NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with Maine elementary school custodian and chess coach Dave Bishop and state champion player fifth grader Avery Zhang.

National Bishop's gambit: Elementary school custodian Dave Bishop teaches kids chess Bishop's gambit: Elementary school custodian Dave Bishop teaches kids chess Audio will be available later today. NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with Maine elementary school custodian and chess coach Dave Bishop and state champion player fifth grader Avery Zhang. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor