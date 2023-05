Student athletes' hope for a new beginning closes as transfer portal deadline nears More than 20,000 student athletes entered the transfer portal in 2022, with hopes of finding a better fit and competitive school to increase the likelihood of making it to the professional leagues.

Sports Student athletes' hope for a new beginning closes as transfer portal deadline nears Student athletes' hope for a new beginning closes as transfer portal deadline nears Audio will be available later today. More than 20,000 student athletes entered the transfer portal in 2022, with hopes of finding a better fit and competitive school to increase the likelihood of making it to the professional leagues. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor