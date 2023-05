Pandemic border rules known as Title 42 expired — but questions remain The end of Title 42 restrictions brings a new enforcement era for migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. Communities are adapting to the needs of those who have court dates.

National Pandemic border rules known as Title 42 expired — but questions remain Pandemic border rules known as Title 42 expired — but questions remain Listen · 3:42 3:42 The end of Title 42 restrictions brings a new enforcement era for migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. Communities are adapting to the needs of those who have court dates. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor