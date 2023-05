Erdogan lashes out at main rival as voters prepare to go to the polls Sunday Analysts are calling the election the most challenging election President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has faced. The one-time reformer now faces opposition over a bad economy and his own heavy-handed rule.

Middle East Erdogan lashes out at main rival as voters prepare to go to the polls Sunday Erdogan lashes out at main rival as voters prepare to go to the polls Sunday Listen · 3:51 3:51 Analysts are calling the election the most challenging election President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has faced. The one-time reformer now faces opposition over a bad economy and his own heavy-handed rule. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor