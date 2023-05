Title 42 ended. How is the Department of Homeland Security handling the situation? NPR's A Martinez talks about the end of Title 42 with Blas Nuñez-Neto, assistant secretary for border and immigration policy at the Department of Homeland Security.

National Title 42 ended. How is the Department of Homeland Security handling the situation? Title 42 ended. How is the Department of Homeland Security handling the situation? Listen · 4:27 4:27 NPR's A Martinez talks about the end of Title 42 with Blas Nuñez-Neto, assistant secretary for border and immigration policy at the Department of Homeland Security. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor