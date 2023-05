Ukraine's long-awaited spring counteroffensive against Russia is on hold Ukraine's president says more weapons are needed before a spring counteroffensive begins. NPR's Leila Fadel talks to retired U.S Army Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges about whether a delay hurts Ukraine's effort.

Europe Ukraine's long-awaited spring counteroffensive against Russia is on hold Ukraine's long-awaited spring counteroffensive against Russia is on hold Audio will be available later today. Ukraine's president says more weapons are needed before a spring counteroffensive begins. NPR's Leila Fadel talks to retired U.S Army Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges about whether a delay hurts Ukraine's effort. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor