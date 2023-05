How much learning did students miss during the pandemic? Researchers have an answer New research paints the clearest picture yet of just how much learning students missed during the pandemic, and what it may take to help children in the hardest hit districts to make up ground.

Education How much learning did students miss during the pandemic? Researchers have an answer How much learning did students miss during the pandemic? Researchers have an answer Listen · 3:25 3:25 New research paints the clearest picture yet of just how much learning students missed during the pandemic, and what it may take to help children in the hardest hit districts to make up ground. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor