Police in Oklahoma respond to cries for help. No kidding: They were from a goat

Officers in Enid answered a call to what sounded like a person crying out for help. The sound was being made by a distressed goal. A farmer explained that the goat had been separated from a friend.

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez.

Officers with the Enid, Okla., Police Department responded to what sounded like a person crying out for help. But, no, it was a goat.

(SOUNDBITE OF GOAT BRAYING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Yeah, from a long distance, sounds like help.

MARTÍNEZ: A farmer explained that the goat had been separated from a friend. And, you know, that kind of raw emotion sounds like it would be perfect for Drake's next single. But as Drake said on "Sneakin'," I don't need love. I'm the GOAT. Very hard for a pair of goats to share a song.

It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.