Black churches help with paperwork Pandemic-related protections are ending for people on Medicaid, and they'll need to do a lot more paperwork to stay covered. Black churches in Indianapolis are trying to protect the most vulnerable.

Medicaid's pandemic-related protections are ending and that's creating problems

Pandemic-related protections are ending for people on Medicaid, and they'll need to do a lot more paperwork to stay covered. Black churches in Indianapolis are trying to protect the most vulnerable.