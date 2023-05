How to measure balance of power between employers and workers Who has more power in the labor market, workers or employers? One economist has come up with a new economic indicator to try to measure it.

Economy How to measure balance of power between employers and workers How to measure balance of power between employers and workers Listen · 3:29 3:29 Who has more power in the labor market, workers or employers? One economist has come up with a new economic indicator to try to measure it. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor