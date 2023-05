The chaos after Title 42 undercuts Biden's pledge for immigration reform President Biden campaigned on a message of competency — and on humane treatment for migrants. We look at how the chaos after Title 42 undercuts that pledge, and what it means for Biden in 2024.

Politics The chaos after Title 42 undercuts Biden's pledge for immigration reform The chaos after Title 42 undercuts Biden's pledge for immigration reform Listen · 3:48 3:48 President Biden campaigned on a message of competency — and on humane treatment for migrants. We look at how the chaos after Title 42 undercuts that pledge, and what it means for Biden in 2024. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor