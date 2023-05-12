NPR Obituaries LISTEN & FOLLOW NPR App Apple Podcasts Spotify Google Podcasts Amazon Music RSS link Obituaries Brazil's Queen of Rock, Rita Lee, has died May 12, 20235:03 PM ET Heard on All Things Considered Isabella Gomez Sarmiento Brazil's Queen of Rock, Rita Lee, has died Listen · 2:47 2:47 Toggle more options Download Embed Embed <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1175915013/1175915014" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player"> Rita Lee, the Brazilian singer, musician and composer, has died at 75. Music Rita Lee, Os Mutantes singer and Brazilian rock pioneer, is dead at 75 Facebook Flipboard Email