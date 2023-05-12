The News Roundup For May 12, 2023

Enlarge this image toggle caption Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Border restrictions put into place during the pandemic ended this week. The controversial policy known as Title 42 expired on May 11, and states on the Southern border are preparing for a surge of migrants. The Biden administration has laid out plans to encourage migrants to use legal pathways, and it has become a nationally charged issue.

Republican Congressman from New York George Santos turned himself in this week to authorities over charges of stealing money from his campaign, lying to donors, and lying to Congress.

Former President Donald Trump was found liable for sexually abusing and defaming E. Jean Carroll by a New York jury this week.

Ukrainian forces broke through advancing Russian forces near the city of Bakhmut. The Pentagon announced another $1.2 billion in aid for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's forces.

White House Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour Yamiche Alcindor, Senior Editor of Standards and Ethics at POLITICO Anita Kumar, and White House and Politics Editor at Bloomberg Mario Parker join us to discuss the biggest domestic headlines of the week.

Global Enterprise Editor at the Associated Press Indira Lakshmanan, National Security Reporter at Foreign Policy Jack Detsch, and BBC Presenter James Coomarasamy join us for the discussion of international headlines.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.