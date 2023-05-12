Accessibility links
The News Roundup For May 12, 2023 : 1A Border restrictions put into place during the pandemic ended this week. The controversial policy known as Title 42 expired on May 11, and states on the Southern border are preparing for a surge of migrants.

Republican Congressman from New York George Santos turned himself in this week to authorities over charges of stealing money from his campaign, lying to donors, and lying to Congress.

Former President Donald Trump was found liable for sexually abusing and defaming E. Jean Carroll by a New York jury this week.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces broke through advancing Russian forces near the city of Bakhmut. The Pentagon announced another $1.2 billion in aid for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's forces.

We cover all this and more during the News Roundup.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find out how to connect with us by visiting our website.

1A

The News Roundup For May 12, 2023

The News Roundup For May 12, 2023

Listen · 1:27:46
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1175965577/1175967987" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Rep. George Santos (R-NY) leaves Federal Court in Central Islip, New York. Federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York have charged Santos in a 13-count indictment that includes seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Rep. George Santos (R-NY) leaves Federal Court in Central Islip, New York. Federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York have charged Santos in a 13-count indictment that includes seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Border restrictions put into place during the pandemic ended this week. The controversial policy known as Title 42 expired on May 11, and states on the Southern border are preparing for a surge of migrants. The Biden administration has laid out plans to encourage migrants to use legal pathways, and it has become a nationally charged issue.

Republican Congressman from New York George Santos turned himself in this week to authorities over charges of stealing money from his campaign, lying to donors, and lying to Congress.

Former President Donald Trump was found liable for sexually abusing and defaming E. Jean Carroll by a New York jury this week.

Ukrainian forces broke through advancing Russian forces near the city of Bakhmut. The Pentagon announced another $1.2 billion in aid for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's forces.

White House Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour Yamiche Alcindor, Senior Editor of Standards and Ethics at POLITICO Anita Kumar, and White House and Politics Editor at Bloomberg Mario Parker join us to discuss the biggest domestic headlines of the week.

Global Enterprise Editor at the Associated Press Indira Lakshmanan, National Security Reporter at Foreign Policy Jack Detsch, and BBC Presenter James Coomarasamy join us for the discussion of international headlines.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.