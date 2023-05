Musk names NBC advertising executive Linda Yaccarino as new Twitter CEO 5 months after he bought Twitter, Elon Musk has named the next CEO of the company. This sent his fans, critics, and many others, spinning.

Technology Musk names NBC advertising executive Linda Yaccarino as new Twitter CEO Musk names NBC advertising executive Linda Yaccarino as new Twitter CEO Listen · 3:15 3:15 5 months after he bought Twitter, Elon Musk has named the next CEO of the company. This sent his fans, critics, and many others, spinning. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor