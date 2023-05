How a cyberattack left one Indiana hospital reeling Cyberattacks on hospitals are increasing. We follow an Indiana hospital's hacking story, showing how patient care was affected, in addition to the hospital's bottom line.

Health How a cyberattack left one Indiana hospital reeling How a cyberattack left one Indiana hospital reeling Listen · 4:48 4:48 Cyberattacks on hospitals are increasing. We follow an Indiana hospital's hacking story, showing how patient care was affected, in addition to the hospital's bottom line. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor