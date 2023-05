Saturday Sports: Lakers and Heat win; White House invitation for Georgia football team Victories for the Lakers and the Heat in the NBA playoffs - and the University of Georgia football team has a scheduling conflict with their invitation to the White House.

Sports Saturday Sports: Lakers and Heat win; White House invitation for Georgia football team Saturday Sports: Lakers and Heat win; White House invitation for Georgia football team Listen · 4:12 4:12 Victories for the Lakers and the Heat in the NBA playoffs - and the University of Georgia football team has a scheduling conflict with their invitation to the White House. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor