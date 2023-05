People struggle to afford food in Egypt's economic crisis The war in Ukraine and Egypt's own economic crisis have made it hard for people in Cairo to afford food. Charities are straining to meet the need.

Africa People struggle to afford food in Egypt's economic crisis People struggle to afford food in Egypt's economic crisis Listen · 4:43 4:43 The war in Ukraine and Egypt's own economic crisis have made it hard for people in Cairo to afford food. Charities are straining to meet the need. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor