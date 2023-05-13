NPR LISTEN & FOLLOW NPR App Apple Podcasts Spotify Google Podcasts Amazon Music RSS link Brazil's Queen of Rock, Rita Lee, has died May 13, 20235:22 PM ET Heard on All Things Considered Brazil's Queen of Rock, Rita Lee, has died Listen · 2:38 2:38 Toggle more options Download Embed Embed <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1176043854/1176043855" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player"> Rita Lee, the Brazilian singer, musician and composer, has died at 75. Facebook Flipboard Email