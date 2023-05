Fears that deadly Sudan conflict could spill into other regions After a month of fighting, the death toll in Sudan has surpassed 600. As the conflict continues, there is growing concern that it could spread to other countries in the region.

Africa Fears that deadly Sudan conflict could spill into other regions Fears that deadly Sudan conflict could spill into other regions Listen · 13:29 13:29 After a month of fighting, the death toll in Sudan has surpassed 600. As the conflict continues, there is growing concern that it could spread to other countries in the region. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor