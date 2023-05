Florida businesses could be required to verify employees have legal work permits Florida businesses could soon be required to use the E-Verify system for their employees to make sure people have legal work permits. There's fear the move could hurt labor intensive industries.

National Florida businesses could be required to verify employees have legal work permits Florida businesses could be required to verify employees have legal work permits Audio will be available later today. Florida businesses could soon be required to use the E-Verify system for their employees to make sure people have legal work permits. There's fear the move could hurt labor intensive industries. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor