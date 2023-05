Over 60,000 refugees from Sudan have fled the violence and entered Chad As the conflict in Sudan continues, more people are fleeing the violence to places like Chad, which shares a western border with Sudan's remote Darfur region.

Africa Over 60,000 refugees from Sudan have fled the violence and entered Chad Over 60,000 refugees from Sudan have fled the violence and entered Chad Listen · 3:34 3:34 As the conflict in Sudan continues, more people are fleeing the violence to places like Chad, which shares a western border with Sudan's remote Darfur region. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor