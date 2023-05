Fake studies in academic journals may be more common than previously thought NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with neuropsychologist Bernhard Sabel about his study estimating that more medical papers may be made up or plagiarized than previously thought.

Research News Fake studies in academic journals may be more common than previously thought Fake studies in academic journals may be more common than previously thought Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with neuropsychologist Bernhard Sabel about his study estimating that more medical papers may be made up or plagiarized than previously thought. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor