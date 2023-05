Composers created music inspired by seismic readings from Yellowstone National Park A musical score inspired by seismic readings from Yellowstone National Park is just the latest example of data sonification.

Music Composers created music inspired by seismic readings from Yellowstone National Park Composers created music inspired by seismic readings from Yellowstone National Park Audio will be available later today. A musical score inspired by seismic readings from Yellowstone National Park is just the latest example of data sonification. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor