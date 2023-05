How 'Jury Duty' follows a long legacy of prank shows NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Nick Marx of Colorado State University about prank shows and how the show "Jury Duty" fits into that legacy.

Television How 'Jury Duty' follows a long legacy of prank shows How 'Jury Duty' follows a long legacy of prank shows Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Nick Marx of Colorado State University about prank shows and how the show "Jury Duty" fits into that legacy. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor