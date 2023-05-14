Accessibility links
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts earns his master's degree The 24-year-old pro footballer earned a master's degree in human relations from Oklahoma, where he transferred as a graduate student in 2019.

Sports

Eagles quarterback and Super Bowl veteran Jalen Hurts just earned a master's degree

Enlarge this image

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts looks on after the team defeated the Dallas Cowboys on October 16, 2022, in Philadelphia. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts looks on after the team defeated the Dallas Cowboys on October 16, 2022, in Philadelphia.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

It's been a big year for Jalen Hurts.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback took his team to the Super Bowl in February. Last month he got one of the biggest contract extension deals in NFL history.

And now he's earned a graduate degree from the University of Oklahoma.

"I Know Momma Proud Of This One," Hurts said in an Instagram post on Saturday, under photos of him wearing his graduation cap and gown and posing with a diploma.

The 24-year-old pro football player earned a master's degree in human relations from Oklahoma, where he transferred as a graduate student in 2019. He had previously attended the University of Alabama.

"Mastered it," the Eagles said in a tweet. "Congratulations to @JalenHurts on completing his Master's degree. #FlyEaglesFly"

Jalen Hurts signs a record 5-year, $255 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles

Sports

Jalen Hurts signs a record 5-year, $255 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles

The superstar QB reached a deal with the team last month on a five-year contract extension worth $255 million, which made him at the time the NFL's highest-paid player on a yearly basis.

That deal came just a few months after Hurts led the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII earlier this year against the Kansas City Chiefs.

No matter who wins, the first Super Bowl with 2 Black quarterbacks will make history

Sports

No matter who wins, the first Super Bowl with 2 Black quarterbacks will make history

Though Hurts delivered an historic performance — with three rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown — the birds ultimately fell to the Chiefs with a final score of 38-35.