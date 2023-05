After Title 42, Biden faces a new era of immigration The pandemic-era policy known as Title 42 severely limited migration into the U.S., citing public health. Its expiration late Thursday creates a new immigration situation for the Biden administration.

Law After Title 42, Biden faces a new era of immigration After Title 42, Biden faces a new era of immigration Listen · 11:15 11:15 The pandemic-era policy known as Title 42 severely limited migration into the U.S., citing public health. Its expiration late Thursday creates a new immigration situation for the Biden administration. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor