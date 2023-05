Turkey election threatens President Erdogan's 20-year rule Turkey awaits results in an election that could unseat the man who's led the country — and been a controversial figure on the world stage — for 20 years.

Turkey election threatens President Erdogan's 20-year rule

Turkey awaits results in an election that could unseat the man who's led the country — and been a controversial figure on the world stage — for 20 years.