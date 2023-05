Morning news brief Votes are being counted in Turkey's presidential election. U.N. marks 75th anniversary of Palestinian displacement. North Carolina governor vetoes a 12-week abortion ban, setting up an override fight.

Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 10:33 10:33 Votes are being counted in Turkey's presidential election. U.N. marks 75th anniversary of Palestinian displacement. North Carolina governor vetoes a 12-week abortion ban, setting up an override fight. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor