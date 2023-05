As Sudan enters its 5th week of conflict, thousands cross into neighboring Chad Thousands of refugees are crossing Sudan's western border into Chad, fleeing escalating violence. Aid workers are hastily coordinating basic necessities as the rainy season approaches.

As Sudan enters its 5th week of conflict, thousands cross into neighboring Chad

Thousands of refugees are crossing Sudan's western border into Chad, fleeing escalating violence. Aid workers are hastily coordinating basic necessities as the rainy season approaches.