Thousands of unregistered weapons are being turned in during Serbia's gun amnesty NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Igor Božic, news director for TV N-1 in Belgrade, about Serbia's amnesty program to turn in unregistered guns following back-to-back mass shootings.

Europe Thousands of unregistered weapons are being turned in during Serbia's gun amnesty Thousands of unregistered weapons are being turned in during Serbia's gun amnesty Listen · 3:51 3:51 NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Igor Božic, news director for TV N-1 in Belgrade, about Serbia's amnesty program to turn in unregistered guns following back-to-back mass shootings. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor