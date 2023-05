N.C. Gov. Cooper vetoed a 12-week abortion ban, setting up an override fight Republican lawmakers in North Carolina are vowing to override Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of a bill to ban most abortions after 12 weeks.

National N.C. Gov. Cooper vetoed a 12-week abortion ban, setting up an override fight N.C. Gov. Cooper vetoed a 12-week abortion ban, setting up an override fight Listen · 3:39 3:39 Republican lawmakers in North Carolina are vowing to override Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of a bill to ban most abortions after 12 weeks. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor