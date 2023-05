Voters in Thailand have spoken — they want change Voters in Thailand overwhelmingly backed opposition parties promising to bring change — delivering a stunning rebuke to the military-backed government that has led them for nearly a decade.

Asia Voters in Thailand have spoken — they want change Voters in Thailand have spoken — they want change Audio will be available later today. Voters in Thailand overwhelmingly backed opposition parties promising to bring change — delivering a stunning rebuke to the military-backed government that has led them for nearly a decade. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor