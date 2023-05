How will the end of Title 42 impact the work of asylum and immigration judges? NPR's A Martinez asks Mimi Tsankov, president of the National Association of Immigration judges, about the end of Title 42.

Law How will the end of Title 42 impact the work of asylum and immigration judges? How will the end of Title 42 impact the work of asylum and immigration judges? Audio will be available later today. NPR's A Martinez asks Mimi Tsankov, president of the National Association of Immigration judges, about the end of Title 42. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor