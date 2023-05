'Mattress Mack' says his bets make furniture buying more interesting NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Jim McIngvale, known as "Mattress Mack," about placing bets on big sporting events to draw publicity for his Houston-based business.

Business 'Mattress Mack' says his bets make furniture buying more interesting 'Mattress Mack' says his bets make furniture buying more interesting Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Jim McIngvale, known as "Mattress Mack," about placing bets on big sporting events to draw publicity for his Houston-based business. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor