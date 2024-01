Actor Joel Edgerton : Fresh Air Edgerton stars as a horticulturist with a secret past as a white nationalist in Master Gardener. We talk about what he learned from director Paul Schrader, his small role in Star Wars: Revenge of the Clones, and working with his brother, who is a stunt man.

Fresh Air Actor Joel Edgerton Listen · 46:36