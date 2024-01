Sara Bareilles : Fresh Air When Sara Bareilles got the role of the Baker's Wife in Sondheim's Into the Woods, she thought she was signing up for a two-week limited run. But the show became a sensation, and is now a Grammy award-winning Broadway musical with six Tony nominations. She spoke with Ann Marie Baldonado about the show, writing the music for Waitress, and poking fun at the music industry in the series Girls5eva.



Also, Kevin Whitehead reviews Arturo O'Farrill's album Legacies.

