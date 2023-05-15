Donna Summer : Fresh Air The Queen of Disco's hits of the 1970s and early '80s included "Hot Stuff," "Last Dance," "Heaven Knows," "On the Radio," "Bad Girls," and "She Works Hard for the Money." She had three consecutive No. 1 platinum albums, and 11 gold albums. She's now the subject of a new HBO documentary, titled Love to Love You: Donna Summer. She died in 2012. Originally broadcast in 2003.



Fresh Air Donna Summer Donna Summer Listen · 46:40 46:40 The Queen of Disco's hits of the 1970s and early '80s included "Hot Stuff," "Last Dance," "Heaven Knows," "On the Radio," "Bad Girls," and "She Works Hard for the Money." She had three consecutive No. 1 platinum albums, and 11 gold albums. She's now the subject of a new HBO documentary, titled Love to Love You: Donna Summer. She died in 2012. Originally broadcast in 2003.



Also, we remember Chris Strachwitz, the founder of Arhoolie records. He devoted his life to tracking down regional musicians – and recording them in their homes, front porches and beer joints. He died earlier this month.