Fresh Air Best Of: Joel Edgerton / Samantha Irby Best Of: Joel Edgerton / Samantha Irby Listen · 48:07 48:07 Joel Edgerton stars as a horticulturist with a secret past as a white nationalist in Paul Schrader's Master Gardener. He spoke with Terry Gross about the film and how his small role in Star Wars changed his career.



TV critic David Bianculli reviews the new Netflix docuseries Working, hosted by President Barack Obama.



Humorist and TV writer Samantha Irby spoke with Tonya Mosley about her new book of essays, Quietly Hostile. She says it's like a survival guide, of sorts.