Stanley Tucci

Stanley Tucci is handsome, assertive, a killer dresser and he can teach you how to make a negroni in under three minutes.

He's also, of course, an excellent actor. He's starred in movies like The Devil Wears Prada, The Terminal, Julie & Julia and so many more. He's also the host of the Emmy-winning travel and food show Searching for Italy.

His most recent project is Citadel, a megabudget action TV show that's streaming now on Amazon Prime.

The series is about an international spy agency called Citadel. Or, at least it was. The show starts off after Citadel was taken down by a crime syndicate called Manticore.

Stanley Tucci plays Bernard in the series. A tech genius who went into hiding after Citadel collapsed.

Stanley Tucci joins Bullseye to talk about the fun he's had working on Citadel. He also talks about what it's been like to create work that's so closely tied to his Italian heritage. Plus, he shares what kinds of food were in his lunchbox when he was a kid.