World

Turkey's presidential election is going to a runoff

Turkey's presidential election is going to a runoff

Listen · 4:24

Turkey's presidential election was a test of democracy, and it isn't over. The two leading candidates are headed to a runoff. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Gonul Tol of the Middle East Institute.