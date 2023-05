Texas politicians are slow to act on both guns and mental health Texas lawmakers were quick to point to mental health issues intead of lax gun laws as the root cause of the mass shooting in Allen, Texas. Yet they're slow to act on improving mental health services.

National Texas politicians are slow to act on both guns and mental health Texas politicians are slow to act on both guns and mental health Listen · 2:55 2:55 Texas lawmakers were quick to point to mental health issues intead of lax gun laws as the root cause of the mass shooting in Allen, Texas. Yet they're slow to act on improving mental health services. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor