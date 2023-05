How well prepared is Ukraine for its expected counteroffensive? Max Bergmann of the Center for Strategic and International Studies talks about Ukraine's planned counteroffensive and what it will take to be successful.

World How well prepared is Ukraine for its expected counteroffensive? How well prepared is Ukraine for its expected counteroffensive? Listen · 4:43 4:43 Max Bergmann of the Center for Strategic and International Studies talks about Ukraine's planned counteroffensive and what it will take to be successful. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor