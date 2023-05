75 years ago: Israel's triumph became a catastrophe for Palestinians Palestinians mark 75 years since what they call the Nakba , or "catastrophe," when Palestinians were displaced in Israel's founding war.

Middle East 75 years ago: Israel's triumph became a catastrophe for Palestinians 75 years ago: Israel's triumph became a catastrophe for Palestinians Listen · 6:42 6:42 Palestinians mark 75 years since what they call the Nakba , or "catastrophe," when Palestinians were displaced in Israel's founding war. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor