72-year-old graduate recieves his college degree in Georgia 72-year-old Sam Kaplan graduated from Georgia Gwinnett College this weekend with his 99-year-old mother in attendance.

National 72-year-old graduate recieves his college degree in Georgia 72-year-old graduate recieves his college degree in Georgia Listen · 1:32 1:32 72-year-old Sam Kaplan graduated from Georgia Gwinnett College this weekend with his 99-year-old mother in attendance. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor